NICOSIA Feb 27 Cyprus's parliament on Thursday rejected a privatisation plan that is necessary for the island to receive a new tranche of international aid.

In a cliffhanger vote, 25 lawmakers rejected the bill, 25 approved it and there were five abstentions. Approval of the privatisations is mandatory under terms of a 10 billion euro bailout the island secured a year ago, and for the fourth tranche of aid in March.