BRIEF-American Hotel Income Properties announces sale of hotel property
March 16 American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp
NICOSIA Feb 28 Cyprus's government will re-submit privatisation legislation to parliament, a spokesman said on Friday, a day after lawmakers rejected the roadmap and put an international bailout programme at risk.
Government spokesman Christos Stylianides said legislation, amended to accommodate concerns over workers legacy rights, would be submitted to the House of Representatives on Friday. It was not immediately clear when parliament would reconvene to debate the bill.
March 16 American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp
* Propetro holding corp. Prices initial public offering of common stock
* Penumbra, inc. Announces pricing of offering of 1,300,000 shares of its common stock