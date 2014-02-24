NICOSIA Feb 24 Workers at Cyprus's state
electricity utility clashed with police as they tried to enter
parliament on Monday to protest plans to sell off government
assets under the terms of the country's 10 billion euro
international bailout.
Around 300 to 400 demonstrators burst through police
barricades, hurling water bottles at riot police before they
were pushed back at the entrance of the parliament building in
central Nicosia, a Reuters witness said.
Cyprus has so far seen little of the industrial upheaval
experienced in other nations bailed out in the euro zone.
Demonstrators attempted to enter parliament from a side
door, forcing lawmakers to briefly interrupt a meeting with the
finance minister and move to a different location in the
building.
Under the terms of its deal with the EU and the IMF, the
island nation must raise up to 1.4 billion euros from
privatisations by 2018. The Electricity Authority of Cyprus
(EAC), the Cyprus Ports Authority and Cyprus telecoms CyTA are
all slated to be sold off.
The government says it has no choice to comply, warning that
international lenders could withhold a new tranche of aid worth
236 million euros if it is not approved by parliament by March
5.
It has also assured workers that their employment conditions
and pension rights would not be affected.
(Writing By Michele Kambas; Editing by Hugh Lawson)