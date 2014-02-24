* Privatisation plans trigger rare Cyprus protests
* Island's parliament expected to vote on selloffs Feb 27
(Updates, adds detail, new protests)
By Michele Kambas
NICOSIA Feb 24 Workers at Cyprus's state
electricity utility clashed with police in a rare explosion of
anger on Monday over government privatisation plans under a 10
billion euro international bailout.
In a rowdy protest at parliament, around 300 to 400
demonstrators burst through police barricades in central Nicosia
while lawmakers were debating provisions of a privatisation law
with the island's finance minister.
Cyprus is required to approve legislation governing the
future disposal of state assets under a three-year economic
reform programme brokered with the International Monetary Fund
and the European Commission a year ago.
Monday's protest, which left two demonstrators slightly
injured, is unusual. The island has seen little of the unrest
stirred by bailouts in other euro zone nations, even though its
aid conditions were among the harshest - closure of a failing
bank and forcing large depositors in a second to help
recapitalise the lender.
Under bailout terms, Cyprus is called upon to privatise the
electricity authority EAC, the Cyprus Ports Authority and Cyprus
telecoms CyTA by 2018, raising 1.4 billion euros ($1.9 billion).
Further consultations are expected this week, and the
legislation is expected to be debated by the full parliament on
Feb. 27.
Labour unions representing workers called the bill an
abomination, and vowed to step up action.
"Every member of parliament will be held accountable for
this crime perpetuated against semi-government corporations,"
said Andreas Panorkos, a representative of electricity workers.
For security reasons, and after electricity was cut to
parliament, the meeting of parliament's finance committee was
interrupted and moved to another part of the building.
Lawmakers said consultations on the legislation would
continue this week.
"Even without electricity and (working in) darkness we have
to do our duty. We cannot stop examining serious issues we are
unfortunately called upon to review in view of the financial
predicaments of the state," said Nicolas Papadopoulos, head of
parliament's finance committee and leader of the Democratic
Party, a junior governing coalition partner.
His party on Friday announced it was poised to quit the
government in disagreement over a decision by the Cypriot
government to re-start peace talks with estranged Turkish
Cypriots, who run a breakaway state in north Cyprus. Party
officials have however said it would not affect Cyprus's
commitments under its international bailout programme.
After bursting through metal barricades and hurling water
bottles and citrus fruit from nearby trees, demonstrators
spilled over a metal fence and attempted to burst through glass
doors, heckling lawmakers.
The Mediterranean island does not have a culture of street
protest, with the incidents catching police flat-footed.
The government said "vandalism" would not be tolerated and
it would invoke legislation banning strikes in essential
services, which include electricity and telecom utilities.
"Any attempt to blackmail the government and holding
essential services hostage is totally unacceptable," government
spokesman Christos Stylianides said.
The government says it has no choice to comply with calls to
privatise state-owned assets, warning that international lenders
could withhold a new tranche of aid worth 236 million euros if
it is not approved by parliament by March 5.
It has also assured workers that their employment conditions
and pension rights would not be affected.
($1 = 0.7275 euros)
