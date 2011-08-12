NEW YORK Aug 12 Standard & Poor's on Friday said it may cut the sovereign credit rating for Cyprus, citing its belief the government's fiscal position is no longer sustainable.

"Due to the departure of the junior coalition party, DIKO, the Cypriot government is, in our opinion, in a weaker position to pass emergency budgetary measures through parliament," S&P said in a statement.

S&P placed Cyprus on what it calls CreditWatch with a negative implications.

Cyprus is rated BBB-plus by S&P, three notches above junk status. Moody's Investors Service downgraded Cyprus on July 27 to Baa1, bringing it equal to S&P's current rating. Fitch Ratings cut Cyprus to BBB on Aug. 10, one notch below its rivals.

The communist administration, which wields executive power, does not have a majority in parliament after losing its key ally, the Democratic Party, which quit government on Aug. 3. (Reporting by Daniel Bases, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)