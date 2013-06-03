NEW YORK, June 3 Rating agency Fitch on Monday
cut Cyprus's rating further into junk and warned more cuts could
be on the way as an EU/IMF rescue program could fail.
The agency cut Cyprus's long-term foreign currency issuer
default rating to B-minus from B with a negative outlook due to
the country's elevated economic uncertainty.
Cyprus clinched a last-minute deal for a bailout program in
March with the European Union and International Monetary Fund.
"Cyprus has no flexibility to deal with domestic or external
shocks and there is a high risk of the (EU/IMF) program going
off track, with financing buffers potentially insufficient to
absorb material fiscal and economic slippage," Fitch said in a
statement.