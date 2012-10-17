NEW YORK Oct 17 Rating agency Standard & Poor's on Wednesday cut Cyprus' long-term sovereign credit rating to B from BB, further into junk, saying political worries at home have kept the euro zone nation from hammering out a bailout with international creditors.

Cyprus' creditworthiness has weakened since S&P last cut its rating on the country in August, the agency said in a statement, "as domestic political constraints have prevented a timely agreement with the EU, IMF, and ECB (the "Troika") on a financial support package."

The country could see its rating slashed further as well, S&P warned.

"The long-term rating remains on CreditWatch with negative implications," S&P said.

Moody's Investors Service rates the country B3 with a negative outlook. Fitch rates the country BB-plus with a negative outlook.

