NICOSIA Feb 4 A slump in Cyprus' property
market eased slightly in the fourth quarter, an industry survey
showed on Wednesday, though while prices on much of the island
looked to be bottoming out they fell more rapidly in the capital
Nicosia.
Prices fell by up to 8.1 percent year on year, the Cyprus
branch of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS)
said. In the third quarter the rate was 9.6 percent.
The slump began in 2009 with the bursting of a real estate
bubble that had been stoked by cheap credit and foreign demand
after the island joined the European Union in 2004 and all
restrictions on property ownership by foreigners were eased.
Market demand has been sapped by a liquidity squeeze since
the island took a 10 billion euro international bailout in 2013
and its banks suffered billions in losses from their exposure to
fellow bailout recipient Greece.
Falling prices have left a significant proportion of
homeowners with debts exceeding the value of their property, and
the rate of non-performing loans in the island's banking sector
is above 50 percent.
RICS said its property price index had recorded falls in
almost all Cypriot cities and asset classes, with significant
drops in previously more resilient Nicosia.
"Other cities are progressively bottoming out," it said in a
statement.
