NICOSIA Nov 6 Property prices in Cyprus
declined by up to 9.6 percent on an annual basis in the third
quarter, surveyors said on Thursday, with demand sapped by a
lack of bank credit and high unemployment.
On an annual basis, asking prices for retail space at the
end of September fell by 9.6 percent, while for apartments they
dropped 6.3 percent and for homes 4.4 percent, an index compiled
by the Cyprus branch of the Royal Institution of Chartered
Surveyors (RICS) showed.
Property prices in Cyprus have been sliding progressively
since 2009 after several years of rapid expansion, particularly
in the holiday home sector.
However, the fall appears to be slowing, with declines
starting to slow as of the second quarter of this year.
RICS said the Cypriot capital, Nicosia, previously more
resilient, saw the most pronounced drop in prices in the last
quarter. Other districts were showing signs of bottoming out.
Cyprus's property slump is a headache for banks and mortgage
holders, with homeowners left out of pocket with huge debts on
property now valued at significantly lower prices.
Cyprus is working through a three-year austerity programme
mandated by the European Union and the International Monetary
Fund after accepting a 10 billion euro international bailout
last year.
(Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Crispian Balmer)