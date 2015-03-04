NICOSIA, March 4 Cyprus is committed to the
terms of its bailout programme, its president said on Wednesday,
stating the island would recover economically this year and post
modest growth in 2016.
In remarks to an audience including members of the European
Central Bank's decision-making Governing Council and President
Mario Draghi, Nicos Anastasiades said the island was already
showing 'tangible' results in its reform programme.
Cyprus required a 10 billion euro international bailout in
2013. The aid pulled the island from the brink of bankruptcy
following heavy losses at its banks from a Greek debt
restructuring in 2011.
"At national level we will continue the effort for reforms,
with the same decisiveness and determination," Anastasiades
said. "I remain positive that we will soon deliver what is
expected from us."
(Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by John O'Donnell)