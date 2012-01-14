* Cyprus in S&P junk territory with Greece and Portugal
* S&P says move reflects Greek exposure worry
* Cyprus says move ignores fiscal consolidation
NICOSIA, Jan 14 Cyprus reacted angrily on
Saturday to Standard and Poor's downgrade of its credit rating
into junk territory, accusing the ratings agency of high-handed
behavior that ignored the island's moves to reduce its deficit
and improve its finances.
"This decision can justifiably be considered arbitrary and
unsubstantiated," Finance Minister Kikis Kazamias told
reporters. S&P cut Cyprus, the third-smallest country in the
euro zone, to BB+.
Standard and Poor's said the downgrade reflected its opinion
that Cypriot financial institutions have a significant exposure
to indebted Greece as well as the effects of the crisis in the
euro zone.
Among euro zone sovereign states, Cyprus, Greece and
Portugal now have S&P ratings below investment grade. S&P
downgraded the ratings of nine euro zone countries in total on
Friday, including France which lost its coveted AAA rating.
Kazamias openly questioned whether the agency "served other
expediencies" and said the move ignored the fact that the
European Commission had recently given plaudits to Cyprus for
tackling its deficit levels.
"This agency also ignored, totally arbitrarily, the fact
that the Republic of Cyprus is one of a few countries that has
fully covered its financing requirements for 2012," Kazamias
said.
"With such behaviour, Cyprus is essentially paying for the
juxtaposition, in my personal view, which exists between the
dollar and the euro," he said.
The island has adopted several austerity packages to cut
high government deficits. A budget passed by parliament in
December projected a deficit of no more than 2.5 percent of GDP
this year compared with about 6.0 percent in 2011.
But due to fiscal slippage and exposure of its banking
sector to Greece, which triggered earlier rating cuts, Cyprus
has been shut out of international capital markets since last
May, with yields on its debt trading at above 10 percent.
It recently clinched a 2.5 billion euro ($3.2 billion) loan
from ally Russia, which authorities say will cover its financing
needs this year.
Cyprus's two largest banks, Bank of Cyprus and
Marfin Popular, are exposed to Greek sovereign debt.
Both banks are due to give the national regulator their plans
for recapitalisation by Jan. 20.($1 = 0.7895 euros)
(Reporting By Michele Kambas, editing by Jane Baird)