NICOSIA Feb 14 State utility and port workers walked off the job in Cyprus on Friday over government privatisation plans in the first mass protest over terms of an international bailout brokered almost a year ago.

Staff at Cyprus telecoms CyTA and the Cyprus Ports Authority called a 24-hour strike and the electricity authority a 12-hour work stoppage from 0700 local time (0500 GMT), with the possibility of rolling blackouts.

Cyprus's cabinet had on Thursday approved a roadmap to privatise all three corporations. Under terms of a deal brokered with the EU and the IMF, the island nation must raise up to 1.4 billion euros from privatisations by 2018.

Lenders agreed to extend a 10 billion euro financial lifeline to Cyprus in March 2013, pulling the island back from the brink of bankruptcy.