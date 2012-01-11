NICOSIA Jan 11 Authorities in Cyprus have intercepted a cargo of ammunition bound for Syria for checks, media on the island said on Wednesday.

A vessel carrying the cargo stopped for refuelling at a port in Limassol where the cargo was intercepted, Cyprus's Politis newspaper reported.

The ship was carrying 60 tonnes of ammunition and had been sailing to the port of Latakia in Syria from St. Petersburg in Russia, the newspaper reported.

Another newspaper, Simerini, said initial reports suggested the vessel was carrying 35 tonnes of explosives, weapons and munitions.

Cypriot officials were not immediately available for comment. State radio reported the vessel would be allowed to sail and said authorities were planning to issue a statement.

In 2009, Cyprus confiscated munitions from a ship sailing to Syria from Iran for violating UN sanctions. The deteriorating cargo, stored in scorching temperatures close to Cyprus largest power station, exploded in July last year killing 13 people and destroying the facility. (Writing By Michele Kambas; Editing by Robert Birsel)