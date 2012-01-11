* Cyprus to allow suspect Syria boat to leave
* Media reports said carrying up to 60 tonnes of munitions
* Cyprus foreign ministry says cargo dangerous
NICOSIA, Jan 11 A ship reportedly carrying
ammunition to Syria will be allowed to leave Cyprus after giving
assurances it will change its destination, authorities said on
Wednesday.
Media reports said the cargo ship, which had left St.
Petersburg in Russia on Dec. 9, was carrying up to 60 tonnes of
ammunition and was heading to the Syrian port city of Latakia.
It docked off Cyprus on Tuesday amid rough seas.
"It has been decided the vessel will be released after the
ship decided to change its destination and will not go to
Syria," government spokesman Stefanos Stefanou told state radio.
He declined to comment on the cargo, nor specify the reasons
for the ship switching course or its new destination.
The Foreign Ministry said the ship carried a "dangerous"
cargo and had been going to Syria and Turkey.
"It was established that there was no violation of the
relevant EU restrictions on Syria," it said in a statement,
referring to EU sanctions on Syria.
The Politis daily reported the vessel, named by authorities
as the M/V Chariot flying the St. Vincent and Grenadines flag,
was carrying ammunition of various calibers and that the
recipient was the Syrian Ministry of Defence.
Another newspaper, Simerini, said initial reports suggested
the vessel was carrying 35 tonnes of explosives, weapons and
munitions.
In 2009, Cyprus confiscated munitions from a ship sailing to
Syria from Iran for violating U.N. sanctions.
The deteriorating cargo, stored in scorching temperatures
close to Cyprus's largest power station, exploded in July last
year killing 13 people and destroying the facility. The disaster
triggered a government crisis which forced the resignation of
the defence and foreign ministers.
(Writing By Michele Kambas; Editing by Robert Birsel)