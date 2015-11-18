LONDON Nov 18 Cyprus is closer than ever to ending a four-decade partition and the island's Turkish and Greek sides could agree the text of a deal by May followed by a referendum, the Turkish Cypriot official responsible for foreign relations said.

"We are cautiously optimistic. We think we are closer than we have ever been before. We don't think the Cyprus problem has got easy - it hasn't but we think we have a window of opportunity," Emine Colak told Reuters in an interview.

