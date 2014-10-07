(Adds detail, context)
NICOSIA Oct 7 Greek Cypriots suspended peace
talks with Turkish Cypriots on Tuesday in protest at what they
called attempts by Turkey to undermine gas exploration off the
ethnically divided island.
Political party chiefs endorsed a proposal made by President
Nicos Anastasiades on Tuesday to freeze the dialogue between the
two sides' leaders, government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides
said. The talks have been conducted sporadically for decades,
without result, while a U.N.-monitored ceasefire continues.
Greek Cypriots, who represent Cyprus's internationally
recognised government, say Turkish authorities plan seismic
research in seas off the south of the eastern Mediterranean
island from Oct. 20. They said this would encroach on their turf
in an area authorities have already licensed for gas drilling.
It was "provocative" behaviour on the part of Turkey,
Christodoulides said in a statement sent to news media.
"The Republic of Cyprus will continue to exercise its
sovereign rights within its exclusive economic zone," he said,
referring to an offshore zone earmarked for gas exploration.
There was no immediate Turkish or Turkish Cypriot reaction.
Anastasiades, as Greek Cypriot leader, had been scheduled to
meet with Turkish Cypriot leader Dervis Eroglu on Oct. 9.
Italy's ENI launched drills for gas last month in
the southern offshore zone. The Greek Cypriot government says
that in a notice last week, Turkey informed mariners it planned
research in the same area until the end of the year.
Turkey is the sole patron of a breakaway state in northern
Cyprus where Turkish Cypriots live. Cyprus's two major peoples
have lived separately since a 1974 Turkish invasion triggered by
a brief coup inspired by the military junta then ruling Greece.
The latest attempt at peacemaking since the ceasefire that
took hold four decades ago started in February but the talks
have been only intermittent and no progress has been made on
deeply divisive issues, ranging from territorial handovers to
the future governance of Cyprus in the event of a settlement.
(Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Mark Heinrich)