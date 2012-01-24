NICOSIA Jan 24 Tourism arrivals to Cyprus
rose 10.1 percent in 2011, official data showed on Tuesday,
offering a boon for the island economy ravaged by its banks'
exposure to Greece and a blast which destroyed its largest power
station.
The sector, which accounts for about a 10th of economic
output, registered 2.39 million arrivals compared with 2.17
million arrivals in 2010. About one million of the annual intake
were from Britain, the statistics department said.
The island has been repeatedly downgraded by ratings
agencies on exposure of its banks to Greek debt and fiscal
slippage.
A blast of decaying munitions destroyed Cyprus's largest
power station last July, forcing a third-quarter economic
contraction by an estimated 0.7 percent on a quarterly basis.
Authorities expect the impact of the blast could be in part
mitigated by tourism arrivals and expect full-year 2011 growth
of about 0.5 percent.
(Writing By Michele Kambas. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)