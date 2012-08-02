By Ayla Jean Yackley
FAMAGUSTA, Cyprus Aug 2 Barbed wire and
concrete-filled oil drums surround Maria Riri Myles' family
apartment in a snake- and rat-infested no-go zone of northern
Cyprus occupied only by patrolling Turkish soldiers. But it
still feels like home.
"If there was a solution, even at my age, I would go back in
a shot," said Myles, 58.
Myles' hometown of Varosha, now an eerie collection of
derelict high-rise hotels, churches and residences, once drew
luxury-seeking Hollywood stars like Paul Newman and Elizabeth
Taylor. Deserted since a 1974 war that split the island, it is
now the ultimate bargaining chip in the decades-long stand-off
between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots.
Cyprus has been ethnically separated since Turkey invaded on
July 20, 1974, and seized the northern third of territory, five
days after a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at union with Greece.
Varosha, part of the ancient port town of Famagusta, was
taken in a s econd operation o n Aug. 14, after a ceasefire.
Mindful of United Nations resolutions barring resettlement,
Turkey fenced off the six square km (2.3 sq miles) area, leaving
it to rot.
In recent months, both sides have mooted re-opening Varosha,
with its white sand beaches, to help break a deadlock in
U.N.-backed reunification talks between Demetris Christofias,
president of Cyprus, and Dervis Eroglu, the head of the
breakaway Turkish Cypriot region.
This month Cyprus became the European Union's six-month
rotating president, though the EU mandate in practice does not
extend to a northern sector recognised only by Ankara.
Turkey, its own EU candidacy hamstrung by the Cyprus
conflict, has said it will freeze relations with the presidency
until January 2013, despite objections from EU authorities.
Varosha is hostage to the stalemate.
Imprisoned behind rusting chain-link fences, Varosha is a no
man's land, overrun by cacti. Signs of soldiers bearing g uns
warn off photographers.
The shutters of Myles' apartment, set on the road circling
the sealed sector, are flung open, dangling from their hinges.
"All you can see are empty walls inside. There is nothing
left of our old life," she said. "When I saw it again for the
first time, I had very little hope of ever returning."
DECADES-LONG DISPUTE
Myles and other Varoshians have had their hopes of returning
dashed many times before. The Cyprus dispute defies decades of
settlement efforts, generations of diplomats.
"It has been so long, it will be difficult for Turkey to
give Varosha away but it would surely help solve the Cyprus
problem," said Hugh Pope of International Crisis Group (ICG).
"There is a failure of imagination in the negotiations from
both sides," he said. Opening Varosha would "be a way for
Cypriots to get to know and understand each other better. It
will take some of the sting and poison out of the relationship."
Last month Christofias offered to lift Cyprus' veto on EU
policy chapters - the areas Turkey must negotiate to advance its
membership bid - in exchange for Varosha opening under the UN.
Egemen Bagis, Turkey's minister for EU affairs, rebuffed
that offer in an interview with Reuters in June. "We will not
play our trump card to open a chapter," he said.
After Turkish forces put Ankara in such a strong negotiating
position in the 1970s, few would have expected it to tarry so
long in turning military to diplomatic advantage. Some might say
the trump card has been lost.
But still, people close to the matter say Varosha remains on
the table and could be key to ending the impasse.
Opening Varosha "could be discussed as a way to build
confidence," Turkish Cypriot Foreign Minister Huseyin Ozgurgun
said. "But no one really wants to touch this issue. There are UN
resolutions. Whatever happens with (Varosha) it will create
problems so no one wants the responsibility."
As Greek Cypriots wrangle with a banking crisis
and await a February presidential election in
which Christofias has said he will not run, little progress can
be expected on Varosha, or any aspect of the peace negotiations,
said Erol Kaymak, an adviser to Eroglu and a political scientist
at Eastern Mediterranean University in northern Cyprus.
Yet the incentive for Turkey to hold on to Varosha is fading
after the European Court of Human Rights in January ordered
Ankara to pay about 20 million euros to 13 hotel and other
business owners from Varosha for loss of use of their property.
"Why pay for something when you can't keep it or use it?"
Kaymak said. "Varosha is a liability for Turkey."
He said that if the Turkish side were to open Varosha, it
would likely be under the north's administration and would be in
exchange for a lifting of a ban on direct trade with Turkish
Cypriots - something Greek Cypriots have always resisted.
The cold war between Turkey and Cyprus flared anew in 2011,
when the latter announced offshore natural gas finds that could
make it self-sufficient for 250 years. Fearing Turkish Cypriots
would be deprived of their share, Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan accused Cyprus of "oil-exploration madness" and sent
naval ships to the eastern Mediterranean.
Despite the tough rhetoric, the promise of vast riches could
spur the sides to agree on a way to develop and transport the
fuel, a stepping stone towards a broader settlement.
LOST BEACHES
Meanwhile, Varosha rots.
Large slabs of concrete walls from hotel blocks have
crumbled away to reveal elevator shafts with snapped lines. The
towers cast long shadows over the sparkling turquoise waters of
the eastern Mediterranean.
Of Famagusta's 16 km of beach, just 200 metres are open to
the public, while the rest is militarised or part of an
underused sea port, according to Okan Dagli, 47, of the
Famagusta Initiative, a Turkish Cypriot group that supports the
return of Varosha and the opening of a seaport that handled
about half of all Cypriot trade before 1974.
Now the port is a collection of dilapidated customs offices
and unused depots outside of the 16th-century Venetian walls of
Famagusta, the setting for Shakespeare's "Othello".
"This is a melancholy place, the world's only divided city
in which one half is alive and the other is a ghost town," said
Dagli. "Our economy is at its worst in 40 years, our population
is not growing. Giving Varosha back means saving Famagusta."
On Facebook, Turkish soldiers and intrepid trespassers post
photographs of abandoned homes and businesses. In one, crates of
empty KEO beer bottles are stacked in a blue-tiled restaurant
kitchen next to tins of food scattered on a dusty work surface.
A former soldier described raiding the Golden Sands Hotel
bar when his Turkish officers needed new glassware.
The sealed-off area includes 100 hotels, 5,000 houses and
business, museums, churches and schools, the ICG reported.
Rebuilding Varosha could cost up to 100 billion euros, said
Nicos Mesarites, head of the Greek Cypriot reconstruction board.
Battered by the elements as it was left to crumble, the
environment is likely toxic and the infrastructure - the power
grid, sewer system, roads - is wasted, he said.
"It has been completely taken over by nature. You would need
an army to rebuild it."
LIVING APART
Estranged Greek and Turkish Cypriots had already lived apart
in Famagusta for more than a decade before the 1974 invasion.
As Cyprus' guarantor, along with Britain and Greece, Turkey
says it had to intervene after the Greek Cypriot coup to prevent
intercommuncal bloodshed, which plagued the island in the 1950s
