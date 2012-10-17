NICOSIA Oct 17 Cyprus's finance minister said on Wednesday he expected final negotiations to start with lenders on financial aid possibly by next week.

Vassos Shiarly also told reporters a figure had not been set for Cyprus's financial needs, because of a difference of opinion between the government and lenders. There is widespread speculation Cyprus's bailout will exceed 10 billion euros ($13 billion), or 60 percent of its GDP.

Cyprus applied for aid from the EU and the IMF in June to support its banks after they reported massive losses on their exposure to Greece.