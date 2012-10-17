UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
NICOSIA Oct 17 Cyprus's finance minister said on Wednesday he expected final negotiations to start with lenders on financial aid possibly by next week.
Vassos Shiarly also told reporters a figure had not been set for Cyprus's financial needs, because of a difference of opinion between the government and lenders. There is widespread speculation Cyprus's bailout will exceed 10 billion euros ($13 billion), or 60 percent of its GDP.
Cyprus applied for aid from the EU and the IMF in June to support its banks after they reported massive losses on their exposure to Greece.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts