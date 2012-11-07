* Cyprus says will negotiate "assertively" with troika
* EU says island will remain mired in recession
* Greece-exposed island sought aid in June
NICOSIA, Nov 7 Cash-strapped Cyprus said on
Wednesday it will resume talks with international lenders on
Friday as it rushes to secure badly needed financial aid in the
wake of Greece's debt meltdown.
Cyprus asked the European Union and IMF in June for a
bailout, now widely speculated to exceed 10 billion euros or 60
percent of its GDP, after its two largest banks sought state
support due to a writedown on their Greek debt holdings.
The east Mediterranean island also needs money to cover its
fiscal deficit.
Underlining its economic problems, the European Union
forecast on Wednesday that Cyprus would stay mired in recession
this year and next as output falls more than previously
anticipated.
"The government reaffirms it will work intensively ... for
negotiations to continue with the aim of reaching a deal for
borrowing from the Support Mechanism as soon as possible," said
Stefanos Stefanou, the Cypriot government spokesman.
It is unclear when the talks may be concluded, but Finance
Ministry sources said they could drag on through the weekend.
The island, the third-smallest economy in the euro zone,
will see its 17.9 billion euro economy contract by 2.3 percent
in 2012 and by another 1.7 percent in 2013, the European
Commission said in its autumn forecast.
That contrasts starkly with data compiled by the Commission
in May, when it anticipated a 0.8 percent fall in output this
year and growth of 0.3 percent next.
The economic crisis in neighbouring Greece, with which
Cyprus has close business ties, has clouded the outlook, the
Commission said.
"Any worsening of the economic situation in Greece remains a
significant downside risk for Cyprus as well as any further
needs of recapitalisation for the domestic banks," it said.
Cypriot authorities had earlier expressed hope that
financial aid could be clinched by Nov. 12, when euro zone
ministers meet in Brussels, and be approved there so that a
first tranche of aid can be disbursed this year. It is now
unclear when Cyprus will be discussed.
The lenders want to see wage cuts in one of the most highly
paid public sector work forces in the euro zone, as well as
pension reform, privatisations and the creation of a "bad bank",
where soured assets in the banking system will be parked.
Last week, the Cypriot finance minister said there were
still disagreements with the troika over privatisations, its
call to scrap wage indexation and the recapitalisation needs of
commercial banks.
Cyprus's leftist government, rooted in labour union
activism, has said it disagrees with selling off profitable
state assets and wants to modify but not abolish wage
indexation.
Unity among Cypriots, Stefanou said, would help broker an
agreement which would "safeguard basic workers' conquests" and
create conditions for future growth.