NICOSIA Nov 29 Cyprus said on Thursday euro zone finance ministers could agree a financial aid deal by mid-December, but it expects discussions to be difficult in the coming weeks.

Finance Minister Vassos Shiarly told parliament a preliminary agreement had been reached with international creditors, which needed to be supplemented with a definitive assessment on the recapitalisation needs of the island's banks, heavily exposed to Greece.

That assessment will be ready by Dec. 7, he told lawmakers. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)