New York DFS probes health insurers over contraceptive coverage
Feb 21 The New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) said on Tuesday it was investigating whether health insurers complied with its contraceptive coverage requirements.
NICOSIA Nov 29 Cyprus said on Thursday euro zone finance ministers could agree a financial aid deal by mid-December, but it expects discussions to be difficult in the coming weeks.
Finance Minister Vassos Shiarly told parliament a preliminary agreement had been reached with international creditors, which needed to be supplemented with a definitive assessment on the recapitalisation needs of the island's banks, heavily exposed to Greece.
That assessment will be ready by Dec. 7, he told lawmakers. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
Feb 21 The New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) said on Tuesday it was investigating whether health insurers complied with its contraceptive coverage requirements.
FRANKFURT, Feb 21 U.S. bank Citigroup may choose Frankfurt as the headquarters for its European investment banking and trading activities as part of its Brexit contingency plans, the bank's European chief told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
Feb 21 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.