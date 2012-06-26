BRIEF-Pembroke Management Ltd reports 5.48 % passive stake in DHX Media
* Pembroke Management Ltd reports 5.48 % passive stake in DHX Media Ltd as of Dec 31 ,2016 - SEC Filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2ka4TYG
LONDON, June 26 European Commission and European Central Bank officials will head to Cyprus early next week to start work on the island's bailout programme, a euro zone official involved in the scheme said on Tuesday.
An EU commission spokesman said it was not yet clear if the International Monetary Fund would be involved in the bailout, but work on putting a team together to go to Nicosia had already started.
Another euro zone official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the teams would begin their trip early next week.
The mission will be the first chance for the experts to dig into the island's finances and assess how much aid it needs.
Cyprus became the fifth euro zone country to seek emergency funding from Europe on Monday. It may need a bailout of up to 10 billion euros, over half the size of its economy, officials said on Tuesday.
* Pembroke Management Ltd reports 5.48 % passive stake in DHX Media Ltd as of Dec 31 ,2016 - SEC Filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2ka4TYG
(Adds data, quote) MEXICO CITY, Feb 3 Mexico's consumer confidence index fell to its lowest level on record in January, the government said on Friday, amid accelerating inflation and an uncertain economic outlook after Donald Trump became president of the United States. When adjusted for seasonal factors, Mexican consumer confidence slid 15.1 percentage points to 69.3 in January, the same month Trump took office threatening to scrap the North American Free Trade Agreement,
MEXICO CITY, Feb 3 Lorenzo Servitje, one of the original founders of globally successful Mexican breadmaker Bimbo, has died at 98, the company said on Friday.