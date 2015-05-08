WASHINGTON May 8 International lenders on
Friday said they made "significant progress" on their review of
Cyprus's bailout program, completion of which should unlock aid
for the euro zone island.
The International Monetary Fund, European Union and European
Commission, known as the troika, agreed to lend Cyprus 10
billion euros ($11 billion) in March 2013.
They went to Nicosia to assess the country's progress with
the conditions of the program, including a foreclosures law seen
as crucial to the release of the next disbursement of aid.
"Significant progress towards staff-level agreement on the
review has been made and the teams look forward to a swift
conclusion as soon as all elements of the insolvency and
foreclosure framework are available," the lenders said in a
statement.
($1 = 0.8906 euros)
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)