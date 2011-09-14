(Adds comments from Turkish Deputy PM)
NICOSIA, Sept 14 Cyprus vowed on Wednesday to
keep Turkey's EU-entry talks on hold as long as Ankara
challenges the island's rights to launch offshore gas drilling,
in an escalating row among east Mediterranean neighbours over
hydrocarbon reserves.
Rhetoric over ownership of possible oil and gas deposits has
sharpened after a deterioration of relations between Turkey and
Israel, the discovery of massive gas fields by Israel and plans
by Cyprus to drill as early as next month.
EU-member Cyprus, split during a 1974 Turkish invasion after
a brief Greek-inspired coup in which Turkey took control of the
island's north, has blocked the opening of several negotiating
chapters in Turkey-EU entry talks. One of those is energy.
"The position of Cyprus has not changed. Turkey must make a
formal commitment to the EU that it will end its provocations
towards the Republic of Cyprus and stop obstructing Cypriot
efforts in the field of energy," said Stefanos Stefanou, the
Cypriot government spokesman.
Cyprus is represented in the European Union by its
internationally-recognised Greek Cypriot government. Cyprus has
no diplomatic relations with Turkey, which has yet to respond to
calls from the European Union to open its ports and airports to
Greek Cypriot traffic.
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said last week Ankara
was ready to deploy its navy across the Mediterranean in a
dispute with Israel over an Israeli sea blockade of Gaza.
Cyprus falls under the radar of the warning since it
coincides with Cypriot drilling southeast of the island, a right
Turkey contests, and possible cooperation with Israel, whose
rights to offshore reserves has also been questioned by Ankara.
Turkey, the only country to recognise a Turkish Cypriot
breakaway state in north Cyprus, says any hydrocarbon reserves
do not only belong to Greek Cypriots, but also to Turkish
Cypriots.
COMPLICATION TO TALKS
Turkish Cypriots have not been part of any Cypriot
government since 1963, when there was a constitutional crisis
just three years after independence from Britain.
The row could complicate peace talks launched between the
Greek and Turkish Cypriot sides in 2008, while the drilling
coincides with a major push from the United Nations to resolve
the Cyprus conflict by mid-2012.
"The unilateral actions undertaken by the Greek Cypriots for
oil exploration and to determine areas of maritime jurisdiction
in the eastern Mediterranean constitute a serious risk," said
Besir Atalay, a deputy Prime Minister of Turkey.
"If you are sincere about a solution, then you should
refrain from doing these things and not create new problem
areas," he was quoted as saying by the state-run Anatolian news
agency prior to leaving Turkey for northern Cyprus for a
four-day visit.
Timing of the drilling itself is unrelated to the Cyprus
talks and stipulated in contractual obligations between Cyprus
and Noble , the U.S. company poised to launch an
exploratory drill in one offshore sector southeast of Cyprus
around the beginning of October.
Noble reported a massive gas discovery off Israel, and close
to the Cypriot field, last year.
