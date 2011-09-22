NICOSIA, Sept 22 Cyprus said on Thursday it was
willing to share the benefits of any gas find with Turkish
Cypriots before reaching a peace deal on the ethnically split
island, in an apparent attempt to calm tensions with Turkey over
Mediterranean energy reserves.
Greek Cypriots and their U.S. partner Noble Energy
started drilling south of the island for gas this week,
incurring the wrath of Turkey, which says such a move deprives
Turkish Cypriots of their right to a share of the proceeds.
Speaking in New York, Cypriot President Demetris Christofias
said he wanted both Greek and Turkish Cypriot communities to
benefit from any find.
"My message to Turkey and to the Turkish Cypriots is to find
a solution as soon as possible, but as President I guarantee
that even before a solution ...that if we have revenue, we will
see in which way we can use the revenues for the benefit of the
two communities. That must be very clear," Christofias said,
according to an official statement.
His comments marked a softening of the stance adopted by
Cyprus's Greek Cypriot government, which represents the island
internationally. Until now, authorities had said Turkish
Cypriots would reap benefits from any gas discovery only after
there was a deal on the island, split by war in 1974.
Turkey, which backs a breakaway Turkish Cypriot state in
northern Cyprus, has challenged the right of Cyprus and Israel
to drill in an area believed to be the world's biggest gas find
of the past decade. Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan called
the drilling "madness" on Tuesday.
Relations between Turkey and one-time ally Israel have
deteriorated sharply in recent weeks over Israel's refusal to
apologise for killing Turkish activists aboard a ship carrying
aid to Palestinians in Gaza last year.
On Wednesday Turkey signed an agreement with Turkish
Cypriots which will pave the way for rival gas and oil
exploration off the island's north. It has said its navy and air
force would be dispatched to the Mediterranean to escort its
exploration vessels.
Turkey invaded north Cyprus in 1974 after a short-lived
Greek Cypriot coup. It still maintains a heavy military presence
in the north of the island, split by a ceasefire line manned by
one of the world's oldest U.N. peacekeeping forces.
Ankara says the Greek Cypriots cannot tap reserves which
belong to both communities of the island, and accuse them of
undermining peace talks. Greek Cypriots accuse the Turkish side
of dragging its feet.
"If Turkey indeed wishes to see the Turkish Cypriot
community reap benefits from this gift of nature to Cyprus, it
must convince Mr (Dervis) Eroglu to conclude an agreement,"
Christofias said, referring to the Turkish Cypriot leader.
Despite tensions, both sides have continued to attend peace
talks under the auspices of the United Nations. In principle,
they agree on uniting Cyprus as a federation.
As part of talks, the sides have already agreed that
administering natural resources would be a federal issue, but
have not resolved the proportion of revenue which would be
allocated to each side, a source with direct knowledge of the
matter said.
