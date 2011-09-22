* Cyprus president says Turk Cypriots can benefit before
deal
* Turkey to send ship to area on Friday, denies being
provocative

By Michele Kambas
NICOSIA, Sept 22 Cyprus said on Thursday it was
willing to share the benefits of revenue from any gas find with
Turkish Cypriots before a peace deal on the ethnically-divided
island, as tensions rise with Ankara over exploiting
Mediterranean energy reserves.
In Ankara, Turkey announced it was sending its own research
vessel to the area on Friday in an operation which it has said
could be escorted by its air force and navy, but denied it was
being provocative or that Mediterranean waters would "heat up".
"My message to Turkey and to the Turkish Cypriots is to find
a solution as soon as possible," Cyprus President Demetris
Christofias said in New York.
"But as President I guarantee that before a solution ...
that if we have revenue, we will see in which way we can use the
revenues for the benefit of the two communities," he added in
remarks released in Nicosia by the official press office.
Turkey, which backs a breakaway Turkish Cypriot state in
northern Cyprus, has challenged the right of Cyprus and Israel
to drill in an area believed to be the world's biggest gas find
of the past decade. Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan called
the drilling "madness" on Tuesday.
In Ankara, Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said a seismic
exploration ship, the Piri Reis, would depart for the eastern
Mediterranean on Friday following an agreement signed with North
Cyprus to allow offshore oil and gas exploration.
"I can say that we already had a research programme for oil
and gas exploration, and we brought it forward," Yildiz told a
news conference. "Our actions will never be provocative like the
actions carried out by others ... In the short term, I do not
expect the waters in the Mediterranean to heat up."
SLOW PROGRESS
Turkey invaded north Cyprus in 1974 after a short-lived
Greek Cypriot coup. It still maintains a heavy military presence
in the north of the island, split by a ceasefire line patrolled
by U.N. peacekeepers.
Greek Cypriots and their U.S. partner Noble Energy
started drilling south of the island for gas this week,
incurring the wrath of Turkey which says the EU member has no
jurisdiction in the area. The EU and the US have backed Cyprus.
Until now, Cyprus's Greek Cypriot government had said
Turkish Cypriots could reap benefits from any gas discovery but
put it in the context of a peace deal on the island.
United Nations-sponsored peace talks between the two sides
were launched in 2008 but progress has been slow.
Christofias later told the United Nations General Assembly
that energy discoveries could help peace attempts. "I wish to
reassure our Turkish Cypriot compatriots that regardless of the
circumstances, they will benefit from the possible discovery and
extraction of hydrocarbons," he said.
Turkey is the only country to recognise the Turkish Cypriot
state, while the Greek Cypriot government is internationally
recognised and represents the island in the European Union.
Ankara says the Greek Cypriots cannot tap reserves which it
says belong to both communities of the island, and accuse them
of undermining peace talks. Greek Cypriots accuse the Turkish
side of dragging its feet in negotiations.
Despite tensions, both sides have continued to attend peace
talks under U.N. auspices of the United Nations. In principle,
they agree on uniting Cyprus as a federation.
The row over hydrocarbon reserves erupted as relations
between Turkey and Israel broke down over Israel's refusal to
apologise for killing Turkish activists aboard a ship carrying
aid to Palestinians in Gaza last year.

