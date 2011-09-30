NICOSIA, Sept 30 Cyprus said its plans to
explore for gas were non-negotiable, accusing its rival Turkey
on Friday of stirring up controversy over Mediterranean
hydrocarbon reserves as a pretext for "expansionist designs" on
the island.
Cyprus is locked in a row with Turkey over its decision to
explore for natural gas south of the ethnically-partitioned
island, close to one of the world's largest gas discoveries of
the past decade.
Turkey, the only country to recognise a breakaway Turkish
Cypriot state in northern Cyprus, says the island's
internationally recognised Greek Cypriot government has no
authority to explore for reserves.
Turkey this week dispatched an exploration vessel and
military escorts close to an area where U.S. company Noble
Energy started drilling almost two weeks ago.
"I wish to underline again to all those who attempt to
question this right of the Republic of Cyprus; our sovereign
rights are non-negotiable," President Demetris Christofias said
in a public address.
Noble has been commissioned by EU member Cyprus to drill in
an area termed Block 12, some 160 km south of the island. Turkey
has pledged to drill for gas on behalf of Turkish Cypriots
unless the Greek Cypriots stop.
Israel is also drilling nearby; its Leviathan field was
described as the world's largest of the past decade. The issue
has emerged as a further bone of contention between Turkey and
the Jewish state.
Once an ally of Israel, Ankara has downgraded ties in recent
weeks over Israel's refusal to apologise for a deadly raid last
year on a Turkish aid flotilla going to Gaza.
Cyprus was split in a Turkish invasion in 1974 triggered by
a brief Greek inspired coup, and is now divided east to west by
a U.N. controlled buffer zone. Greek Cypriots who live in its
south represent Cyprus internationally, and the rift marks an
escalation of tensions simmering for years.
"The commotion, threats and interference of Turkey are
baseless. They are a pretext, betraying its expansionist designs
against Cyprus," Christofias said.
Turkey says the drilling risks derailing peace talks between
Greek and Turkish Cypriots for eventual reunification. Nicosia
maintains the two issues are unrelated, and that any potential
discovery should spur reunification efforts because both
communities stand to benefit.
