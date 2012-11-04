NICOSIA Nov 4 Cyprus on Sunday vowed to
continue to develop offshore natural gas reserves, accusing
arch-rival Turkey of trying to stir tensions after warning
multinationals off participating in the island's projects.
Sharpened rhetoric between the two neighbours bitterly
divided by a war almost 40 years ago underscores tensions in the
east Mediterranean over a potential oil and gas bonanza worth
billions.
Cyprus on Oct. 30 said it would start talks with
multinationals including Italy's ENI, South Korea's
Kogas, France's Total and Russia's Novatek
for the potential development of natural gas fields to
the island's south.
Turkey maintains ethnically-split Cyprus has no right to
explore for oil or gas. On Friday it warned ENI that it would
review that firm's investment in their country if it went ahead
with the Cyprus project.
"Turkey is once again showing its true face," Cyprus's
foreign ministry said. "It is a record burdened with violations
of international law both as regards its international, and
national mode of behaviour."
"The Republic of Cyprus will continue in its hydrocarbons
policy decisively and without any distraction," it said.
Ankara supports a breakaway Turkish Cypriot state in
northern Cyprus. It does not have diplomatic relations with
Greek Cypriots, who run the internationally recognised
government searching for offshore gas.
Last year Cyprus reported its first gas find of a mean 7
trillion cubic feet (tcf) of natural gas south of Cyprus in a
sea area bordering Israel. It is one of the largest gas finds of
the past decade.
One reason for Cyprus' interest in developing gas reserves
is the state of its economy after the cash-strapped nation was
forced to seek an international bailout in June. Its banks
reported massive losses to debt-crippled Greece.
The island was split in a Turkish invasion in 1974 triggered
by a brief Greek-inspired coup. Cyprus, which now holds the
rotating EU presidency, says it is within its sovereign right to
explore.
Turkey says the gas project ignores equal rights Turkish
Cypriots have over natural resources.
"...Those companies cooperating with GCA (Greek Cypriot
Administration) will not be allowed to take part in new energy
projects in Turkey," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a
statement on Saturday.
(Reporting by Michele Kambas; editing by Jason Neely)