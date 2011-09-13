NICOSIA, Sept 13 Cypriot President Demetris
Christofias said on Tuesday the island would press ahead with
gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean, and that its plans
were within its sovereign rights.
"On the possibility of Turkey committing an unlawful act,
something which we hope will not happen, we will expect a strong
and effective response from the international community,"
Christofias said in a statement.
Turkey has questioned the validity of gas exploration
contracts granted by Cyprus, an EU member with which it has no
diplomatic relations.
Their dispute dates back decades, but it has come into
sharper regional focus because of attempts by the Cypriots and
Israelis to cooperate on natural gas extraction at a time of
strains between Turkey and Israel.
Cyprus's internationally recognised Greek Cypriot government
has given drilling rights to Texas-based Noble Energy ,
which is expected to start exploration work in one offshore
sector southeast of the island around the beginning of October.
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan issued veiled
criticism of Cyprus in an interview last week, saying that, as a
guarantor of the rights of northern Cyprus -- a breakaway
territory whose sovereignty only Turkey recognises -- it had the
right to monitor international waters in the eastern
Mediterranean.
It also questions the right of Israel, which has reported
large gas discoveries, to explore for natural gas.
Tense relations with Israel have come under renewed strain
since Israeli commandos stormed an aid convoy to Gaza last year,
killing nine Turks. Turkey has said its navy will escort any
future aid ships sailing to Gaza.
"In addition to questioning the sovereign rights of the
Cyprus Republic, Turkey is also threatening our country and its
associates," Christofias said.
"It is causing tension in the region, sending the message
that it acts like a troublemaker and violates international
norms."
Ankara has said hydrocarbon exploration would be
counter-productive to the latest round of on-off peace talks now
under way to reunite the two estranged parts of Cyprus.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas)