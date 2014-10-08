ANKARA Oct 8 Turkey expects Greek Cypriots to
quickly reverse a decision to halt reunification talks with
Turkish Cypriots and resume their dialogue or risk harming peace
prospects in a troubled region, a cabinet minister said on
Wednesday.
Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades froze on Tuesday the
latest attempt to negotiate with Turkish Cypriot leader Dervis
Eroglu a settlement to end the Mediterranean island's 40-year
division, citing what he said were Turkey's attempts to
undermine gas exploration on the island.
"The (decision) is unfortunate, and I don't think it's
sustainable. I expect the (Greek) Cypriot administration to
change this wrong decision quickly," Volkan Bozkir, minister for
European Union Affairs, said at a press conference to discuss
the EU's annual report on Turkey's progress towards meeting
criteria for membership.
"This is saddening as it harms glimmers of hope for our
region, which is undergoing huge problems ... We hope that all
of those who have an interest in peace and stability in the
region will contribute to changing this decision that has
surprised everyone," Bozkir said, calling on Greece, the United
States and the EU to intervene to keep the peace talks on track.
Turkey became an official candidate for EU membership in
1999 but has been involved in a protracted entry process
hamstrung over its human rights record and its policies on
Cyprus, already a member of the bloc.
Turkey invaded Cyprus in 1974 and keeps an estimated 30,000
soldiers on the island. It is the only country that recognises
the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, while the rest of the
world considers Greek Cypriots the sole authority.
Greek Cypriots say Turkey plans seismic research in seas off
the southern coast of Cyprus from Oct. 20 and that this would
encroach on an area which Cypriot authorities have already
licensed for gas drilling. Italy's ENI launched drills
for gas last month in the southern offshore zone.
Bozkir reiterated Turkey's allegations that Greek Cypriots
are exploiting the island's natural resources for their own gain
and excluding Turkish Cypriots from their share.
Numerous attempts at peacemaking since the ceasefire that
took hold four decades ago have failed. The latest attempt
started in February but the talks have been only intermittent
and no progress has been made on deeply divisive issues, ranging
from territorial handovers to the future governance of Cyprus in
the event of a settlement.
(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz, writing by Ayla Jean Yackley;
Editing by Dominic Evans)