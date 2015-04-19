* Peace talks on hold since October 2014
* Only Turkey recognises Northern Cyprus
* Voters hope for peace deal, identity
(Updates with results)
By Simon Bahceli
NICOSIA, April 19 Turkish Cypriot leader Dervis
Eroglu failed on Sunday to win a presidential election in the
breakaway territory, paving the way for a runoff in late April
ahead of an expected resumption of peace talks for the divided
island, possibly in May.
Only Turkey recognises the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic
of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). The international community regards
the Greek Cypriot government in southern Cyprus as the sole
legitimate representative of the whole island.
The runoff between Eroglu, a conservative, and his main
rival, leftist Mustafa Akinci, is set for April 26.
With most votes from almost 177,000 people counted, Eroglu
was in the lead with nearly 29 percent and Akinci had 27
percent. Centre-left candidate Sibel Siber and independent
Kudret Ozerday emerged as kingmakers, respectively taking 22.7
and 21.5 percent of the vote.
Presidential elections are held in northern Cyprus every
five years.
"I hope the decision of the people will be good for all, not
only for the Turkish Cypriots but for all inhabitants of this
lovely island," Akinci told Reuters as he cast his vote.
Eroglu, widely viewed as a nationalist, accuses the Greek
Cypriots of dragging their feet in the reunification
negotiations and has said he will seek a Turkish Cypriot
referendum to decide whether to continue talks.
Of all the candidates, Akinci is considered most in favour
of reunification. He has said the status quo in Cyprus is
unsustainable and that a compromise approach with Greek Cypriots
is the only way forward for a deal.
The reunification talks have been on hold since October
2014, when Greek Cypriots suspended their participation in
protest over perceived moves by Turkey to challenge their
sovereign rights in exploring for natural gas.
A United Nations envoy recently said he was optimistic that
the stalled talks could resume soon, possibly as early as next
month. The conflict remains a key source of tension between NATO
allies Greece and Turkey.
Cyprus was split by a Turkish military invasion in 1974
which followed a brief Greek-inspired coup.
Economically, disparities between the Turkish and Greek
sides have waned somewhat in recent years, particularly after
Greek Cypriots required an international bailout in 2013.
However, differences remain. The minimum wage on the Turkish
side is 500 euros, versus 800 euros on the Greek side.
(Editing by Clelia Oziel and Gareth Jones)