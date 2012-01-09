NICOSIA Jan 9 U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon
warned Cyprus's Greek and Turkish leaders they were running out
of time to settle their dispute over the island, and urged them
to break a deadlock in talks at a summit in New York later this
month.
In unusually blunt letters to both leaders, Ban laid out the
differences between divided Cypriot communities that are still
blocking efforts to reunify the country.
"The negotiation ... currently finds itself at an impasse on
several issues," Ban wrote in both letters, seen by Reuters on
Monday.
"I am concerned that opportunities to successfully conclude
negotiations will be limited once the Republic of Cyprus takes
up the presidency of the European Union on 1 July 2012," he
added in the letters, dated Jan. 4.
Diplomats fear Cypriot politicians will be distracted by the
presidency of the EU and spend less time on peace talks. They
say the presidency could also alienate the island's Turkish
leaders and widen differences between the two sides.
Greek Cypriots represent the whole of Cyprus in the EU,
though in practice the island's effective membership is confined
to the Greek-dominated south.
Cyprus was split in a Turkish invasion in 1974 after a brief
Greek Cypriot coup engineered by the military then ruling
Greece. Seeds of conflict were sown earlier, prompting the
dispatch of a UN peacekeeping mission, now one of the world's
longest-serving, in 1964.
Ban has invited President Demetris Christofias, the Greek
Cypriot leader, and Turkish Cypriot leader Dervis Eroglu to
Greentree, New York, for talks on Jan 22-24.
U.N. officials had hoped the discussions could produce some
progress after three years of troubled negotiations.
But both sides remain divided on how they would govern the
island together and demarcate territory.
Disagreements have also hit efforts to hold an international
conference to hammer out the final phases of a settlement, wrote
Ban.
Greece, Turkey and Britain would have to take part in any
final agreement. They are guarantor powers of the island under a
complex treaty which granted the former British colony
independence in 1960.
