WASHINGTON, April 21 U.S. Secretary of State
John Kerry said on Tuesday that the division of Cyprus was
begging for an international solution and progress in peace
talks was possible this year.
Speaking before a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister
Mevlut Cavusoglu at the State Department, Kerry said the dispute
over ethnically split Cyprus had gone on for too long.
"It is begging for international efforts to try to help
bring about a resolution, a lasting settlement," Kerry said.
"We believe that the parties can make real and lasting
progress in the year 2015," he said.
Cavusoglu said the United States had a role in helping to
resolve the dispute.
"We want to reach a lasting solution in Cyprus," he said.
"We are hoping to reach a solution within 2015. ... We are
waiting at the negotiating table," he said, adding that talks
should resume after presidential elections in northern Cyprus, a
breakaway Turkish Cypriot state.
Cyprus was split by a Turkish military invasion in 1974
which followed a brief Greek-inspired coup.
Turkish Cypriot leader Dervis Eroglu failed to win the
election in the breakaway territory on Sunday, paving the way
for a runoff in late April.
Greek Cypriots suspended their participation in peace talks
last October, furious at moves by Turkey to send research ships
into areas Nicosia had licensed for offshore oil and gas
exploration.
Only Turkey recognizes the self-proclaimed Turkish republic
of Northern Cyprus. The international community regards the
Greek Cypriot government in southern Cyprus as the sole
legitimate representative of the whole island.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)