ATHENS, July 23 Greece's Aegean Airlines expressed initial interest on Wednesday in Cyprus's loss-making national carrier which is up for sale, Aegean said in a bourse filing.

Cyprus, which owns 93 percent of the Cyprus Airways, invited non-binding expressions of interest in its shares or assets in the troubled airline in mid-July.

The deadline for submissions was July 23 and required a non-binding expression of interest to consider a potential binding offer.

"Aegean Airlines has expressed ... interest in the preliminary process concerning the sale of shares or a bundle of assets of Cyprus Airways," Aegean said.

"Depending on the process to be determined by the Republic of Cyprus ... the company will then decide on the next possible steps," it added.

On Tuesday, Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary said the company would probably submit an expression of interest in the Cypriot airline.

Cyprus Airways has posted heavy losses for years and has resorted to selling assets to stay afloat, including slots at London's Heathrow Airport. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris, editing by David Evans)