* Govt wants strategic investor to take over airline
* Board to discuss share capital issues
(Adds detail)
NICOSIA Feb 24 Cypriot flag carrier
Cyprus Airways said on Friday full-year results would
be a "significant departure" from 2010 after being hit by
intensified competition and rising fuel costs.
The board will meet on Feb. 28 to discuss full-year results
and capitalisation issues.
Cyprus Airways, which made a net profit of 215,000 euros
($286,000) in 2010, posted a loss of 29.3 million for the first
half of 2011.
The government, which owns 70 percent of the airline, has
said it wanted a strategic investor who could potentially assume
a majority stake in the company.
Cyprus Airways said 2011 results would reflect stiffening
competition in its major markets and higher fuel costs. It would
also feature a non-recurring expense from a redundancy scheme,
and one-offs in income including a slot exchange at London
Heathrow and profit from the sale of an aeroplane and three
engines.
Past attempts to prop the ailing carrier have included
overhauls and staff cutbacks.
Although the state is prohibited by EU regulations from
directly subsidising the airline, it received a cash injection
when the government spun-off a charter subsidiary which
ultimately folded. In 2010, it received compensation for a
flight travel ban over Turkish airspace.
($1 = 0.7511 euro)
(Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters
and Dan Lalor)