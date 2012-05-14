(Adds more detail)
NICOSIA May 14 Cyprus's Popular Bank
said on Monday it was in talks with the island's finance
ministry and central bank about state guarantees to raise fresh
capital after being battered by the Greek debt writedown.
Cyprus's second-largest bank needs a 1.8 billion euro ($2.33
billion) cash injection by a mid-year deadline to increase its
regulatory capital to 9 percent to meet European Union
requirements. The bank has said it would raise the amount via an
equity issue, either through a rights issue to existing
shareholders or via a private placement.
The bank said it was discussing the possibility of the
Republic of Cyprus underwriting the capital issue, offering
incentives for existing and new investors to participate.
"It would achieve the maximum possible participation of the
private sector and the smallest possible use of state funds,"
the bank said in a stock exchange filing.
The finance ministry was not immediately available for
comment.
Cyprus Popular held some 3.05 billion euros in Greek
government bonds. Their nominal value was written down by 76.4
percent as a result of the Greek bailout.
The bank said it would issue a new announcement once
consultations were finalised and the terms of the issue were
approved by relevant authorities.
($1 = 0.7726 euros)
(Reporting By Michele Kambas. Editing by Jane Merriman)