SAO PAULO Nov 14 Brazilian homebuilder Cyrela Brazil Realty SA expects its free cash flow to remain in positive territory through 2015, Chief Financial Officer Eric Alencar said on Friday.

"The trend in the long-term is to continue producing positive cash generation," he said on a conference call with analysts to discuss quarterly earnings, while acknowledging some volatility between quarters.

Alencar added that third-quarter sales were typical for what the company expects for the year to come.

Cyrela posted quarterly net income of 179 million reais ($68.3 million) late Thursday, little changed from 175 million reais a year earlier.

Cash generation totaled 187 million reais, while sales came to 992 million reais in the quarter.

($1 = 2.62 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Asher Levine)