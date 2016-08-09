(Recasts to add details, background throughout)
SAO PAULO Aug 9 Cyrela Brazil Realty SA
, Brazil's biggest listed homebuilder, missed
second-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday as expenses soared
and a credit crunch affecting homebuyers intensified amid the
nation's harshest recession in decades.
Net income totaled 45 million reais ($14 million) last
quarter, missing a consensus estimate of 59.2 million reais
compiled by Thomson Reuters. On an annual basis, profit fell
about 21 percent, Cyrela said in a securities filing.
In the filing, Cyrela said operating expenses rose due to a
jump in general and administrative expenditures and a 150
percent surge in compensation payments - mainly because
homebuyers failed to secure a mortgage loan and banks cut access
to fresh credit as defaults soared. Net revenue slumped 21
percent last quarter.
As Brazil struggles with a deep recession, persistently high
inflation and borrowing costs at the highest level in a decade,
Cyrela has remained cautious about the outlook for recovery in
homebuilding activity.
Management plans to discuss second-quarter results at a
conference call on Wednesday.
Cyrela said an improvement in industry conditions "will
necessarily" come in the form of a decline in interest rates,
adding that a cycle of reductions in the benchmark Selic rate
could begin before year-end.
"More credit to the sector not only would raise sales but
also would reduce the number of cancellations," the filing said.
Earnings before interest, tax, debt and amortization, a
gauge of operational profitability known as EBITDA, came in at
63 million reais, below the 133.9 million reais consensus
estimate.
($1 = 3.1467 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal,
David Gregorio and Chris Reese)