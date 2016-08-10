(Adds details on outlook, share performance)
By Ana Mano
SAO PAULO Aug 10 Brazilian homebuilder Cyrela
Brazil Realty SA expects sales cancellations to
persist through 2016, it said on Wednesday in a sign that the
highest borrowing costs in a decade are preventing customers
from securing mortgages.
Shares of Cyrela, the nation's largest listed company in its
sector, fell as much as 5.23 percent to 10.50 reais in their
biggest intraday drop since June 24. It also blamed
cancellations for lower-than-expected earnings for the second
quarter.
The company will keep setting aside cash to protect against
sales cancellations for the medium term, executives said on a
conference call.
Provisions for cancellations are around 200 million reais
($64 million) at this point, Chief Financial Officer Eric
Alencar said. In the second quarter, the company paid 30 million
reais in claims for cancellations, a 150 percent rise from a
year earlier.
The surge in cancellations drove up expenses, Cyrela said.
Net income fell 62 percent to 45 million reais ($14 million)
from a year earlier, missing a consensus estimate of 59.2
million reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.
Sales cancellations, particularly in northern Brazil, are
also weighing down Cyrela's ability to generate free cash flow,
Alencar said. Free cash flow is the money left for holders of
bonds and shares after a company pays all operating and
financial expenses.
As Brazil struggles with its harshest recession in eight
decades, rising unemployment and high inflation, Cyrela has
remained cautious about the outlook for a recovery in
homebuilding activity.
"Credit restrictions and a rise in unemployment affect our
daily operations," co-Chief Executive Officer Raphael Horn said
during the call. "Conservative cash management policies are
allowing the company to pass through the turbulence."
Earnings before interest, tax, debt and amortization came in
at 63 million reais, 50 percent below consensus estimates.
($1 = 3.1414 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by W Simon and Lisa Von Ahn)