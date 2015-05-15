UPDATE 2-Sealed Air to sell Diversey Care to Bain Capital for $3.2 bln
* Shares fall as much as 4 pct (Adds analyst comment, shares)
SAO PAULO May 15 Brazilian homebuilder Cyrela Brazil Realty SA will continue to focus its efforts on selling older inventory as a slowing Brazilian economy saps demand for new homes, co-Chief Executive Officer Raphael Horn said Friday on a conference call to discuss its first-quarter earnings.
The company reported quarterly net income of 101 million reais ($33.7 million) on Thursday, a 38 percent drop from a year ago, mostly due to declining sales.
($1 = 2.99 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Shares fall as much as 4 pct (Adds analyst comment, shares)
JOHANNESBURG, March 27 South Africa's Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan will arrive in the country on Tuesday morning after President Jacob Zuma asked him to return home immediately from an investor roadshow abroad, the Treasury said on Monday.