* Earnings fall just short of estimates
* Pre-sales rise 11.3 pct from year earlier, expenses
decline
* Gross profit margin rises for ninth straight quarter
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, May 14 Brazil's No. 1 homebuilder
Cyrela said first-quarter net profit surged over 50
percent, with restructuring efforts resulting in lower expenses
and pre-sales showing a robust jump.
Cyrela is widely seen as ahead of its peers in terms of
revamping its operations after a period of aggressive
over-expansion led to huge cost overruns and big quarterly
losses across the industry.
The net profit of 179 million reais ($89.5 million)
represented a 51.8 percent rise from the same period a year ago,
although it was slightly lower than an average estimate of 186
million reais from six analysts polled by Reuters.
Efforts to increase productivity helped lead to a 22.2
percent drop in administrative expenses.
The company also enjoyed an 11.3 percent jump in pre-sales,
with cash generation reaching 180.4 million reais in the quarter
and net debt to shareholder equity falling to 39.7 percent, a
level among the lowest in Brazil's homebuilding sector.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose
13.5 percent from a year earlier to 278 million reais, missing
the average estimate of 292 million reais in the Reuters survey.
The company's gross profit margin, or the portion of revenue
left over after construction costs, rose for a ninth straight
quarter to 33.3 percent from 32.8 percent in the fourth quarter.
Earlier this year, Cyrela estimated a gross margin for 2013
of between 31 percent and 35 percent.