* Profit of 182.7 mln reais falls short of estimates
* Margins pressured by higher sales of existing units
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 14 Brazil's largest
homebuilder Cyrela posted a rise in second-quarter
earnings on Wednesday, though a recent improvement in margins
showed signs of slowing due to higher sales from less-profitable
inventory.
Cyrela reported net income of 182.7 million reais ($78.75
million), according to a securities filing. The figure
represented a 28 percent rise from the same period a year ago,
though it fell short of the average estimate of 214.4 million
reais from five analysts polled by Reuters.
Cyrela is widely seen as ahead of its peers in terms of
revamping its operations after a period of aggressive
over-expansion led to huge cost overruns and big quarterly
losses across the industry.
Efforts to increase productivity helped lead to a 5.7
percent drop in general and administrative expenses in the
quarter.
Last month Cyrela reported that sales for the second quarter
jumped 38.5 percent from the same period last year and the value
of new projects launched during the quarter rose 37.2 percent.
The company posted a gross profit margin, or the portion of
revenue left over after construction costs, of 32.6 percent in
the quarter, up from 29.7 percent in the same period last year,
but down slightly from 32.7 percent in the first quarter. The
decline in gross margin on a quarterly basis snapped an
improvement trend that has lasted for over two years.
The company said margins were pressured by high levels of
sales from existing inventory built from 2007 to 2009. Many of
those projects, launched during the company's aggressive
expansion phase, suffered from high construction costs and are
less profitable.
Earlier this year, Cyrela estimated a gross margin for 2013
of between 31 percent and 35 percent.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose
0.7 percent from a year earlier to 274 million reais, missing
the average estimate of 323.9 million reais in the Reuters
survey.