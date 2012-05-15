* Net income up 59 in Q1 from year earlier, cash burn down
* Rising profit contrasts with rivals' disappointing results
* Cyrela credits focus on cautious growth, familiar regions
SAO PAULO, May 15 Cyrela, Brazil's
No. 2 homebuilder, posted a 59 percent jump in first-quarter
earnings, breaking with a string of disappointing results in the
industry as cautious growth and a focus on existing stock helped
boost sales.
Net income rose to 118 million reais ($59 million),
according to a late Monday securities filing, slightly above the
forecast of 114 million reais of analysts in a Reuters poll.
Cyrela is one of the few developers to post a strong gain in
net income after cutting back on joint ventures that drove up
costs last year.
Several rivals, including market leader PDG Realty
, are only this year addressing runaway costs with
budget revisions that are hurting results. Cyrela's earnings
suggest a more cautious strategy can eventually result in a
turnaround.
In a statement accompanying its results, the company
attributed its stronger performance to its focus on familiar
regions, higher income segments and more selectivity in new
projects.
Cyrela's net debt rose by just 6 million reais in the
quarter. The indicator, known as cash burn, shrank from 134
million reais a year earlier.
Investors are watching the measure for evidence that Cyrela
and its rivals can generate cash from operations after a year of
overreaching growth that yielded rapidly rising construction
costs and a string of disappointing results.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization rose 40 percent to 188 million reais from a year
earlier, missing a forecast of 226 million reais.
($1 = 1.99 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)