* Net income down 17 pct y/y, but beats estimates
* EBITDA margin drops 4.4 pp on cost overruns
SAO PAULO Nov 9 Cyrela Brazil Realty
(CYRE3.SA), the nation's No. 2 homebuilder, said on Wednesday
third-quarter profit fell 17 percent from a year ago as cost
overruns ate into margins.
The real estate developer booked net income of 147 million
reais ($83 million), according to a securities filing. Still,
the result beat the average forecast of 133 million reais in a
Reuters poll of analysts. [ID:nN1E7A70G7]
Cyrela's bottom line suffered for the sixth straight
quarter, hammered by cost overruns as inflation runs near
six-year highs in Latin America's largest economy, pushing up
the price of land, labor and building materials.
Earnings before interest taxes, depreciation and
amortization, an indication of a company's cash generation
known as EBITDA, edged up 3 percent from a year ago to 227
million reais, above a forecast of 209 million.
Still, Cyrela's EBITDA as a share of net revenue, a gauge
of profitability known as its EBITDA margin, dropped 4.4
percentage points from a year ago to 14.5 percent.
($1 = 1.78 reais)
(Reporting by Cesar Bianconi and Brad Haynes; editing by
Gunna Dickson)