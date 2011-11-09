* Net income down 17 pct y/y, but beats estimates

* EBITDA margin drops 4.4 pp on cost overruns

SAO PAULO Nov 9 Cyrela Brazil Realty (CYRE3.SA), the nation's No. 2 homebuilder, said on Wednesday third-quarter profit fell 17 percent from a year ago as cost overruns ate into margins.

The real estate developer booked net income of 147 million reais ($83 million), according to a securities filing. Still, the result beat the average forecast of 133 million reais in a Reuters poll of analysts. [ID:nN1E7A70G7]

Cyrela's bottom line suffered for the sixth straight quarter, hammered by cost overruns as inflation runs near six-year highs in Latin America's largest economy, pushing up the price of land, labor and building materials.

Earnings before interest taxes, depreciation and amortization, an indication of a company's cash generation known as EBITDA, edged up 3 percent from a year ago to 227 million reais, above a forecast of 209 million.

Still, Cyrela's EBITDA as a share of net revenue, a gauge of profitability known as its EBITDA margin, dropped 4.4 percentage points from a year ago to 14.5 percent.

($1 = 1.78 reais)

