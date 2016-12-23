BRIEF-Progressive Corp reports qtrly earnings per share of $0.66
* Progressive reports December 2016 results and annual dividend amount
SAO PAULO Dec 23 Cyrela Brazil Realty SA , Brazil's largest homebuilder, has proposed eliminating the role of real estate development director, according to a securities filing on Friday.
The company has also proposed separating the posts of finance director and investor relations officer, which was being performed by a single executive.
Shareholders will vote on the proposals at a special meeting scheduled for Jan. 24, the filing said. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Ameriserv Financial Inc- board of directors had declared a cash dividend of $0.015 per share quarterly common stock cash dividend
ZURICH, Jan 25 Logitech International Chief Executive Bracken Darrell said on Wednesday he plans to stay with the computer peripherals maker for the "long haul" after it reported record sales and profitability during its third quarter.