SAO PAULO Dec 23 Cyrela Brazil Realty SA , Brazil's largest homebuilder, has proposed eliminating the role of real estate development director, according to a securities filing on Friday.

The company has also proposed separating the posts of finance director and investor relations officer, which was being performed by a single executive.

Shareholders will vote on the proposals at a special meeting scheduled for Jan. 24, the filing said. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)