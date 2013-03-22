BRIEF-Realty Income to redeem all outstanding shares of 6.625 pct class F preferred stock
SAO PAULO, March 21 Brazilian homebuilder Cyrela Brazil Realty SA posted a fourth-quarter net profit of 160 million reais ($80 million), down 12 percent from a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Thursday.
The result missed forecasts for a profit of 177 million reais in a Reuters poll of five analysts.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 15 percent to 309 million reais, in line with an average estimate of 304 million reais.
($1 = 1.99 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Stephen Coates)
WELLINGTON, March 8 The New Zealand stock exchange did not open as scheduled on Wednesday at 10 a.m. (2100 GMT Tuesday), due to an issue at the exchange.
SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, March 7 The Brazilian government is selling $1 billion in a reopening of existing 10-year debt on Tuesday at a yield below initial guidance, signaling growing investor optimism on the outlook for Latin America's largest economy.