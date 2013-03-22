SAO PAULO, March 21 Brazilian homebuilder Cyrela Brazil Realty SA posted a fourth-quarter net profit of 160 million reais ($80 million), down 12 percent from a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

The result missed forecasts for a profit of 177 million reais in a Reuters poll of five analysts.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 15 percent to 309 million reais, in line with an average estimate of 304 million reais.

($1 = 1.99 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Stephen Coates)