SAO PAULO May 14 Cyrela, Brazil's No. 2 homebuilder, said profit rose 59 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier to 117.9 m i llion reais ($59.3 million), according to a securities filing on Monday.
The result was slightly better than analysts' forecast of a 114 million reais profit in a Reuters poll.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose 48 percent from a year earlier to 267 million reais, beating a forecast of 226 million reais.
($1=1.9889 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Additional reporting by Jeb Blount in Rio de Janeiro.; Editing by John Mair)
UPDATE 2-Lockheed, Pentagon announce $8.5 billion F-35 order
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The Department of Defense and Lockheed Martin Corp announced on Friday an agreement worth about $8.5 billion for 90 F-35 jets, the lowest price to date for the Pentagon's most expensive program.
BRIEF-ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC REPORTS 8.64 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN OBSEVA SA
* ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC REPORTS 8.64 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN OBSEVA SA AS OF JANUARY 25, 2017 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2l4viFV Further company coverage: