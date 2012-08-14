SAO PAULO Aug 13 Cyrela Brazil Realty
, the country's No. 2 homebuilder, posted a
second-quarter net profit of 143 million reais ($71 million), up
49 percent from a year earlier, according to a securities filing
on Monday.
The result missed forecasts for a profit of 163 million
reais in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose
67 percent to 233 million reais, missing an average estimate of
290 million reais in the Reuters survey.