SAO PAULO Aug 13 Cyrela Brazil Realty , the country's No. 2 homebuilder, posted a second-quarter net profit of 143 million reais ($71 million), up 49 percent from a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Monday.

The result missed forecasts for a profit of 163 million reais in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose 67 percent to 233 million reais, missing an average estimate of 290 million reais in the Reuters survey.