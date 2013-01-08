Jan 8 CyrusOne Inc, owned by telecom services
company Cincinnati Bell Inc, said it expects its initial
public offering of 16.5 million shares to be priced between $16
and $18 each.
CyrusOne now expects the IPO, including the underwriters
option, to raise upto $341.6 million. ()
The data center operator had initially filed with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $300 million
and said it intends to structure itself as a real estate
investment trust.
CyrusOne, which contributes close to 15 percent of
Cincinnati Bell's total revenue, has applied to list its common
stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol "CONE."
Upon completion of the offering, Cincinnati Bell will own
about 71.6 percent of CyrusOne.
Morgan Stanley and BofA Merrill Lynch are acting as
joint-bookrunners for the offering.