BRIEF-KKR to acquire Travelopia from TUI
* KKR & Co LP - agreed to acquire Travelopia from TUI AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 9 Cytec Industries Inc said it will sell its coating resins business to private equity firm Advent International for $1.03 billion.
The sale is expected to close in the first quarter 2013, Cytec said in a statement.
* KKR & Co LP - agreed to acquire Travelopia from TUI AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
* Says to provide further details on guidance on Tuesday (Adds details on valuation, advisors)